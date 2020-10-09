Kentner Lee Crotchett, 91, of Gas City, IN passed into eternity on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1929, to the late Ross and Enid Crotchett in Rockbridge, IL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Archie, Kenneth (his twin), and Winston Crotchett, and sister, Nola Campbell, and is survived by sisters Meda (Wilbur) Gowin and Lois (Dean) Carr, and brother James (Pam) Crotchett.
He married Ruth (Burch) Crotchett on April 7, 1952. She entered into glory on August 18, 2008. Together they had four daughters, Deborah Crotchett (Marty Carson, deceased), Donna Crotchett, Susan (Tim) Nace, and Cat Crotchett (JD Dolan). He has 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Brooks) Bourland, Sarah Nace, Arianne (Aaron) Johnson, and JJ Dolan, and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Johnson.
He married Naomi (Appleman) Crotchett on August 6, 2011. She survives. He has two step-daughters, Deborah Appleman and Tonya (Kirk) Stattler and three step-grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, and Abby Stattler.
Kentner served as a sergeant in the US Air Force as a radio operator and repairman. His occupations included working in the Owens-Illinois glass factory in Alton, IL, operating a small farm in Shipman, IL, and running his own business as a CB radio repairman. He relocated to Gas City, IN in 1992 to be near his grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Christian church all of his adult life, first at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Shipman, IL and then at Eastview Wesleyan Church.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Eastview Wesleyan Church 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, In.
Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Kentner’s life will begin at 12:30 pm at the church with Pastor Ken Dykhoff officiating. Burial will follow at Marion National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor University, 236 W. Reade Ave, Upland, IN.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.