Kent Eugene Stell, age 58, of Huntington, died at 6:15 a.m. May 25 at Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Turner, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Kent was born on September 14, 1961 in Huntington, the son of Ted Stell and Sharon (Smith) Turner. He graduated from Huntington North High School in 1979 and served in the United States Marine Corps for 14 years.
