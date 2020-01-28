Kenny Prickett, 69, passed away in Converse on Jan. 23, 2020. He was born to Roscoe and Phyllis (Rogers) Prickett on Oct. 29, 1950.
Kenny was a 1969 graduate of Oak Hill High School and lived all of his life in Converse. He married Linda Bowman on April 7, 1972. Mrs. Prickett survives. During his working years he was employed as a operating engineer for Shelly and Sands Inc. and Sullivan Excavating. He was a volunteer with the Converse Fire Department for several years and a member of the Converse United Methodist Church. Kenny enjoyed traveling with his grandchildren and made memorable trips various places including Japan and Alaska. In his free time he enjoyed old cars, model trains and woodworking.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Linda Prickett, Converse; mother, Phyllis Prickett, Converse; children, Carmen Prickett, North Grove; Angela (Mark) Meister, Tipton; Andrew (Tishia) Prickett, Amboy; sisters, Karen (Alan) Hunt, Peru; Kirsti (Bill) Combs, Converse; 8 grandchildren. Kenny is preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Prickett.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request memorial contributions made to Converse Fire Department, 707 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana 46919.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m., Tues- day, Jan. 28, 2020 in Converse United Methodist Church, 109 E. Wabash St., Converse. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in the church. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 E. Marion St., Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www. owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.