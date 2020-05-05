Kenny D. Barton, age 76, of Huntington, died May 1, 2020.
Visitation is from 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Star of Hope Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Kenny was born on March 5, 1944 in Huntington, the son of Olive Barton.
