Kenneth Wayland Brown, 72, of North Manchester, formerly of LaFontaine, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Bethlehem Woods Retirement Community in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 29, 1947 in Greeneville, Tennessee to the late Joe and Lula (Bell) Wooten.
Ken married Laura Key on May 9, 1996. Ken retired from the United States Navy after 19 1/2 years of service. He also served four years in the United State Marine Corp. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Ken liked sports, playing cards, casinos, going for drives and eating out. He also enjoyed bingo, his cats, movies and getting together with his friends.
Ken is survived by his wife, Laura, of North Manchester; son, Jason Brown, of Marion; stepson, Ray Porter, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; stepdaughter, Sara Porter, of North Manchester; brother, David (Christina) Brown, of Moseim, Tennessee; sisters, Norma (John) Leslie, of Lawrence, Michigan, Brenda (Albrey) Corbin, and Mary Stout, both of Cross City, Florida; and three step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one brother, Gary Brown and one sister, Diana Hicks.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion with Pastor Robb Rensberger officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash, Indiana 46992.
