Kenneth W. Ward, 64, Marion, passed away at 2:51 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Peru, Indiana, on Tuesday, June 12, 1956, to Marlon and Bobbie (Pruiett) Ward.
Following Kenneth's graduation from Oak Hill High School, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1974. He proudly served his country until 1990, at which time he was honorably discharged. His most honored part was being a member of the Initial M1 Abram's technical team that worked on the development on the M1 Abrams Tank. His division served in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, also known as the Black Horse Regiment. After his military service, Kenneth was involved in the State Transportation for the State of Indiana DAV; Past State Commander for DAV; member and Past Commander of the Masonic Lodge in Upland; member of AMVETS and American Legion; and Associate Pastor at Servant Community Church. Kenneth enjoyed the hobbies of fishing and traveling. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
