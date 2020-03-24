Kenneth P. Spence, 87, of Fairmount, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Fairmount on Aug. 30, 1932 to William & Lillie Spence (Radcliffe). He was a 1950 graduate of Fairmount High School.
On Feb. 25, 1951 he married Lora Nell Smith and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage before her passing in 2014. As a couple they modeled commitment and devotion in marriage and love for family and friends.
Ken farmed for several years and in 1953 he started working at Paranite Wire and Cable. He retired from United Technology in 1992.
He was a member of Grant United Methodist Church where he served in many offices and as a Sunday School teacher. He had served on the Fairmount Public Library Board and as a volunteer and lifetime member of the Fairmount Historical Museum.
Ken and Lora Nell enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Siesta Key, Florida. They especially took joy in sharing these times with friends and family. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique furniture. After retirement he spent many hours woodworking and designing and building furniture.
Survivors include his daughter, Sheri Engle; Granddaughters, Amber (David) Amick and children, Dylan, Dawson and Abigail; Sara (Aaron) Caudell and children, Boston and Bristol; Bethany (Brandon) Tinkel and daughters, Quinn Massey and Leighton Tinkel. Step-grandsons, Alix (Kelley) Engle and children, Jett, Gage and Livia; Beau Engle and children, Josie, Colt and Porter. Sisters, Donna Clock and Roberta (Jim) Barkdull. Sisters-in law, Wilma Brookshire, Janice Smith and Pam Goe. Brother-in-law, Jack (Celeste) Smith and several nephews and nieces.
He was blessed by the love of family and friends who were special caregivers: Gary and Sue Barkdull, Karen Dailey, Diana Sickman and Chris Crouch.
Along with his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by his son-in- law, Max Engle; sisters, Marguerite Sellers, Dorothy Haisley, Ruth Ann Chapman and Francis Dickerson; brother, William “Billy Joe” Spence.
The family would like to acknowledge the many doctors whose care helped give Dad (Papaw) many years beyond their expectation. We also appreciate the staff of Colonial Oaks for their care and compassion for the past four months.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family will be having private services. The family will host a Celebration of Life memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to Grant United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
