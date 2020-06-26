Kenneth Scott, 72, Gas City, passed away at 10:39 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 30, 1947, to Jack and Pauline (Baird) Scott. On January 4, 1969, he married Joan Lewis.
Kenneth served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked at Chrysler for 32 years, retiring in 1996. His hobbies included gardening, where he was known for growing enormous pumpkins, as well as riding his motorcycle, and visiting and witnessing to shut-ins. He was a member of Twin City Bible Baptist Church in Gas City.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Scott of Gas City; daughters, Susan Scott of Greeneville, TN, Christa (Brant) Yeakle of Marion; sister, Helen Garbert of Galveston; granddaughter, Kierstin (Cole) Leavitt of Gas City; grandsons: Kadin, Kyle, Kolin, and Karter Yeakle of Marion; granddaughter, Kylee (Josh) Johnson of Wabash; great-grandson, Caleb Johnson of Wabash, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pauline Scott; sisters, Naomi Southerland, Barb Thomas, Nona Stevens; and brothers, Donald Scott and Roy Scott.
A memorial visitation will take place from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Twin City Bible Baptist Church, 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Kenneth’s life will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dale Schuiteman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Twin City Bible Baptist Church 7252 Meridian St., Marion, IN, 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
