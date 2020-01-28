Kenneth L. Mullins, 66, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Marion, Indiana. He was born on Sept. 27, 1953, to the late Kenneth O. Mullins and Gladys (Sizemore) Mullins in Richmond, Indiana. Kenneth married Kathy A. (Spence) Mullins on Oct. 31, 1977. He retired from being a Millwright at GenCorp in April 2000. Kenneth loved camping, fishing, barbecuing and grilling. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Kenneth was part of the McCulloch Lodge #737 a Masonic lodge in Marion, IN.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Kathy A. Mullins, Marion; son, Jeremy (Brittany) Mullins, Marion; brother, Robert Mullins, Marion; grandchildren, Elizabeth Fix, Katelin Fix, Clara Fix, and Melissa Mullins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Gladys Mullins; and daughters, Jodi Mullins and Heather Fix.
Arrangements for Kenneth have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. Kenneth’s family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Kenneth to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
