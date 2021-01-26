Kenneth “Ken” V. Kennedy, 91, Marion, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Fort Wayne on Sunday, February 17, 1929, to Kenneth J. and Eugenia C. “Jennie” (LaCroix) Kennedy.
Ken attended Marion High School where he developed his love of art. After high school, Ken enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he spent time in North Africa and Europe. Upon his return home from the military, he attended Indiana University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and his Master’s degree in Education. He utilized this degree when he accepted the position of head art teacher at Marion High School, where he worked for ten years. His artistic and teaching talents were recognized when he received an award for the Top Art Teacher for the State of Indiana during this time. In 1968, Ken created the “Giant of Youth” limestone sculpture that continues to sit in the library courtyard at Marion High School. In 2016, his family discovered the scale model of the sculpture that Ken presented to the Marion H.S. Art Department on February 24, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.