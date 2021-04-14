Kenneth Eugene Messersmith passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at North Woods Village in Kokomo, Indiana, at the age of 92. He was born on Wednesday, June 20, 1928, in Marion, Indiana, to William and Delores (Tinkle) Messersmith.
When he was a young boy, Kenneth worked with his brothers and sisters helping their parents to complete the daily farm chores. After high school, he worked at Owens-Illinois in Gas City, Indiana. Kenneth graduated from Van Buren High School (Van Buren, Indiana) in 1946. He retired after a 32-year career with DANA Corporation in Marion, Indiana. Kenneth then lived in Venice and Englewood (both in Florida), during many of his retirement years. In his free time, he enjoyed his cars and trucks, gardening and manicuring his lawns, listening to country music, and the many road trips that he took with his family throughout his years.
