Kenneth E. Strickland, 83, of Montpelier, IN, passed in peace at 4:58 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN.
He was born on Saturday, July 3, 1937, in Marion, IN. He married Sandra J. (Ellsworth) Strickland on Sunday, March 9, 1958 in First Christian Church in Marion, IN; she preceded him in death on November 9, 2017. Ken was a 1955 graduate of Marion High School and also attended Purdue University where he was a drum major with the Purdue Marching Band. He formerly attended the Montpelier Methodist Church and recently became a member of the Hartford City Presbyterian Church. Ken was an integral part of the Montpelier community and larger Blackford County, ranging professionally from Plant Manager of Sheller Globe, CFO of McCammon trucking and a owner of a private computer business. Socially, Ken & Sandy enjoyed participating and sitting on numerous boards and committees to benefit local communities. They always enjoyed participating in the local Montpelier Jamboree with numerous antique tractors.
He will be sadly missed by his Son - Kenneth Ray (Sherri) Strickland, Gaston, IN., Daughter - Cyndi Ann (Bob) Poe, Huntington, IN., Son - Stephen Eugene (Amy) Strickland, Byron Center, MI., 2 Sisters - Helen Snyder, Winchester, IN., Lou Ann (Howard) Wine, Marion, IN., 9 Grandchildren - Stacey Jo (Greg) Jarrett, Christopher (Ann) Strickland, Craig (Ashley) Strickland, Patty (Jason) Smalley, Ashley (Caleb) Ling, Shelli (Justin) Coburn, Gabriel Austin Poe, Sam Strickland, Ryan Strickland, and 18 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father - Raymond R. Strickland, Mother - Velma I. (Carter) Strickland, Loving Wife - Sandra J. (Ellsworth) Strickland, and Sister - Phyllis Stinger.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 3:00PM with Pastor Susan Finley officiating. Interment will follow next to his wife in Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: Blackford County Community Foundation 121 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
