Kenneth Dale Gluff, 48, of Fairmount, IN died unexpectedly Friday July 2, 2021 at his home in Fairmount. Kenny was born May 15, 1973 at Marion, Indiana to Homer and Christine (Shelton) Gluff, they survive.
Kenny had a servants heart, always willing to give a helping hand. He enjoyed shopping, especially grocery shopping with his mother, he loved good food and enjoyed eating. Music was his love, playing the guitar and singing, motorcycles, anything he could do outside like sports events, hunting, fishing and home projects. He was a graduate of Madison-Grant High School Class of 1991, formerly worked of the Laborers' Union Hall and most recently was employed as an electrician for Brand FX of Fairmount.
