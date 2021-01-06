Kenneth A. Gillespie, age 63 of Marion passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Kenneth was born on August 9, 1957 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late Paul and Mary Etta (Rennaker) Gillespie. He worked in maintenance and as a machinist at RCA for 26 years; delivered campers for Star Fleet; and then was a bus driver for the City of Marion until 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.