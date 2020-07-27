Kem E. Linn, 66, passed away in Fort Wayne on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Marion to the late Eugene “Beaner” and Janice L. (Johnson) Linn on September 3, 1953.
Kem was a 1971 graduate of Mississinewa High School and later graduated from Indiana Business School. On December 5, 1975 he married Lavada “Pinky” Linn. Mrs. Linn preceded him death on July 9, 2007. Kem was an active member of the Grant County Democrat party and served with several community organizations including United Way, Rotary Club and he was a member of the Marion Community School Board. Kem was an avid car lover and was a former member of the Mississinewa Corvette Club. He also enjoyed going to “The Greatest Car Show on Earth” at the Auburn Car Show and attending Ducktail Run. Bird watching was a favorite past time for him and he very much loved his pets.
Kem is survived by his son, John A. E. Linn, Marion; siblings, Mickey S. (Jim) Cain and Linda L. (Ted) Pearce, both of Upland; David P. (Cindy) Linn and Jamie J. (Steve) Eckstein, both of Gas City; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and special friend, Jean Taylor, Gas City. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and grandparents, Arthur F. and Virginia L. Kem.
Visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 North 7th Street, Gas City, Indiana. The prayer vigil will be led by Rev. Christopher Roberts on Thursday at 7pm. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
