Kelly L. Morgan, 58, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Gas City at 4:46 am on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1963, in Marion to Hugh C. and Dorotha (Fox) Horn.
Kelly is survived by her son, Jeremy M. Horn; the son whom she raised, Jack Morgan, III; her mother, Dorotha M. Horn; sister, Kathy (Kerry) Maine; brother, Steve Horn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; special friends, Glenda Wolfe, Cindi Young, Mary Cox, and Jack Morgan, Jr.; and her fur baby, Lilly.
