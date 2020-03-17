Kellee R. Kellogg, 30, passed away on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Muncie, Indiana, due to complications of pneumonia. She was born on Nov. 11, 1989, in Marion, Indiana, to Jeff and Linda (Harpham) Kellogg.
Kellee was a loving and dedicated mother to her two amazing sons, Lahnden and Lahyten. They were her life, and she loved them to the moon and back. She was enrolled to receive her CNA license through Miller’s Merry Manor. Kellee was very excited to start the next journey in her life by entering the medical field and was determined to go as far as she possibly could. She would have been a wonderful nurse. Kellee loved to laugh and have fun. She was a tomboy at heart, she enjoyed listening to music, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding on her brother Kevin’s crotch rocket with him. She was talented at doing hair and nails. Kellee attended Bethel Worship Center. She is loved and will be missed dearly.
Kellee is survived by her parents, Jeff and Linda (Harpham) Kellogg, both of Marion; children, Lahnden and Lahyten White, Marion; brothers, Kyle (Anna) Kellogg, Fairmount; and Kevin (Darrian Dils) Kellogg, Marion; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Harpham, Marion; paternal grandmother, Jackie Kellogg, Marion; nephews, Kristian, Keagan, Korbin, and Kevin Jr. Kellogg (Kevin Jr. is expected to be born at the end of April); nieces, Kaelyn Kellogg, Amylah Dils, and Tesla Dils; as well as many friends.
She was preceded in death by her niece, Kaeleigh Kellogg; grandfathers, Phillip R. Kellogg and Frederick Harpham; and grandmother, Helen Purvis.
Services for Kellee will be held at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46953, on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020.
There will be a visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tony Bye officiating. Burial to follow at Estates of Serenity, Marion.
Memorial contributions made be made to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home to help the family offset her funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.