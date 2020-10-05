Kelle Anne Swafford, 62, Marion, passed away in her home at 12:30 am on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, November 9, 1957, to James Swafford Jr. and Elizabeth (Kellogg) Swafford.
Kelle attended both Madison Grant High School & Mississinewa High School.
Kelle was a mother, homemaker, and housekeeper. She was a homemaker for 25 years until she moved to Texas where she met Mike Dean, record producer for whom she worked for 12 years. Kelle was the matriarch of the family. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved crafting, coloring, and drawing. Kelle could turn a rock into a diamond. Along with crafting, Kelle loved crystals, plants, shopping, and music.
Survivors include her daughters, Holly R. Lester of Marion, Rachel A. (Edward J.) Dixon of Marion; grandsons, Terrel V. McGraw Taylor, and Dion Ji Sanders; granddaughter, Alexis N. Sanders McGraw; great-granddaughter, Lyniah J. Burton; great-grandson, Zevyn L Sanders; and sisters, June E. Swafford and Barbara J. Heath.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James C., Jr. and Elizabeth Swafford; husband, Philip J. McGraw; granddaughter, Talea E. McGraw Taylor; and brother, Steven L. Swafford.
The family will receive visitors from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Kelle’s life will begin at 1 pm with Rev. Stanford Bolden officiating. Burial will take place at Knox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
