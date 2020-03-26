Keldon LaVar Price, 39, Marion went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning March 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born to Edgar and Minnie Price on Oct. 1, 1980.
Keldon accepted the Lord as his savior when he was eight years old. He was a member of Greater Second Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. J.D. Williams, where he sang in the Youth Choir, served on the Usher Board, and was a member of the Starlight Band.
In 1999 Keldon graduate from Marion High School and was a member of the Music Department, the 26th Singers, Black History Club, and played violin in the orchestra. Keldon went on to attend Hampton University for two years and later attended Cincinnati Conservatory School of Music where he graduated with a Bachelors of Fine Arts Degree.
He worked and lived in New York City until he landed a position on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship. He traveled all around the world while working on the cruise ships. While here in Marion, Keldon took care of his father and worked as a Substitute Teacher for Marion Community Schools. He enjoyed dancing, singing, making everyone laugh, spending time with family and friends, especially his two nieces Zy’Aire and Zian.
Keldon was an entertainer. He could dance to any form of music and had an extraordinary rhythm. His love for music and his voice was a gift from God. He used his gift to help others by singing in choirs, singing at funerals and weddings just to name a few. He worked with the New York Theater, Regional Theater, University Theater and Concerts. Keldon was well know thought out the community and was loved all over the world. His big old smile was contagious and will be missed.
Keldon is survived by his parents Edgar and Minnie Price, sister, Lael Price, Marion. Brother, Reco (Melody) Price Long Beach, California. Nephews, Zaeyis McClung, Marion and Chris (Hadji) Price Fort Wayne, Indiana. Nieces, Zaebriyan McClung ,Marion, Zy’Aire and Zian Price, Indianapolis, Indiana, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Henry and Louise Johnson, Paternal grandparents Louis and Catherine Price. No service, calling will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Home 526 S. McClure St. Marion, IN from 10 a.m. to noon. Viewing Only. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.