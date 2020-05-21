Keith J. Carlin, age 67, of Huntington, died at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, May 21.
Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 500 MacGahan Street, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Huntington County.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington County Humane Society or Cancer Services for Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
