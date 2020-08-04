Keith Eugene Frazier, age 67 of Tipton passed away July 18, 2020 in Peru, Indiana.
Keith was born December 19, 1952 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late John and Arnetta (Spencer) Frazier. He was a GM Certified auto mechanic at Dan Young GMC in Tipton, retiring after 30 years of service.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.