Keith David Churchill, 88, Marion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born in Crawfordsville on Saturday, June 4, 1932, to the union of Chester and Josephine (Fuggett) Churchill. He was married to the love of his life, Geneva Rowe Churchill, for 61 years, and she survives.
Keith was raised in Crawfordsville, IN and graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1950. During his high school years, he participated in a variety of sports and was a very talented athlete earning him an induction into the Crawfordsville Hall of Fame. After high school, he joined the armed services serving his country. Keith worked in the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in physical therapy, retiring after 34 years of committed service. He was a member of Allen Temple AME Church, where he sang in the men’s chorus, served on the men’s usher board, and served as a trustee. He was also a member of Wilson Lodge #12 and received the NAACP Recognition Award in 2001. Keith loved his children and grandchildren. He taught his family values and a good work ethic, as well as to be conscious of surroundings. He would often be seen conversing with neighboring youth who stopped by to talk to him on these topics as well. Showing respect was also something very important that he imparted to his family.
