Keira Dashay Dolen, 27, died unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Ashland, KY on February 2, 1993 to Michael E. Abrams and Christy Prater.
A Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Memorial Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
