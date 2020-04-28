Kayla Brittany Dresher, aka "Bubbles", age 29, Marion, passed away in her home on Friday, April 24, 2020, following a courageous, four-year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Marion on Friday, March 1, 1991, to Christopher and Stacy (Cole) Dresher.
The family will have a private visitation and service with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Relay for Life, c/o American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.