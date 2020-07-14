Kay Elaine Fountain, 73, Marion, passed away at 6:56 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Huntington, Indiana, on Tuesday, February 18, 1947, to Walter and Juanita (Cotton) Spath. On December 25, 1988, she married William Fountain, who survives.
Kay graduated from Marion High School and, in 2014, retired from United Tech in Huntington, where she was a Team Leader. She enjoyed watching movies, as well as playing Euchre with her friends on Monday afternoons.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Raymond) Henderson Cash of Cedar Key, FL; son, Russell Howard Henderson, Sr., of Chipley, FL; granddaughters, Khrista Southerland of KY and Kimberly Jo Henderson of Marion; grandson, Russell Howard (Janna) Henderson, Jr., of Wabash; great-granddaughters, Jazzlyn Henderson and Alijah; great-grandsons, Pierce Henderson and Xavier; brother, Lawrence Spath of Marion; and nieces, Buffy Hawk and Angela Spath.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Kay's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tom Mansbarger officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.