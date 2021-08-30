Kay A. Kelly, 71, of rural Geneva, IN, passed away at 11:45 PM on Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 at Swiss Village in Berne, IN. She was born on Wednesday, March 22, 1950.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021 from 2 PM to 8 PM and from 10 AM to 11 AM on Thursday, Sept 2, 2021.
