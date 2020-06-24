Katie Jo Maynus, 18, Converse, went to be with her Lord at 4:31 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne following injuries she sustained in a car accident. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, March 12, 2002, to David and Jami (Hueston) Maynus, Jr..
Katie graduated from Oak Hill High School, where she was a member of the swim team. She worked at Hydration Station in Greentown. Katie was also a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church, where she was actively involved in the media and nursery ministries.
Katie loved to listen to music, hang out with her friends, and read books. She will be remembered as a sweet soul and a light to anyone who knew her. She would always put a smile on your face. Her parents would never trade anything for the blessing of the 18 years that they were given with her. This is not goodbye, just a long "see ya later," as they know they will spend eternity with her in Heaven.
Survivors include her parents, David (Jami) Maynus, Jr.; brother, Jonathan Maynus of Converse; sister, Lillie Maynus of Converse; paternal grandmother, Arvida (Dave) Newcomer of Hoagland; maternal grandparents, John (Dana) Hueston of Converse; aunts, Andrea (Steve) Johnson of Ossian and Amanda (Mike) Cruea of Amboy; uncles, Ben (Hope) Maynus of Cromwell and Mitchell (Jamie) Hueston of Swayzee; and many awesome cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David Eugene Maynus, Sr., who was waiting for her with his arms wide open.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Katie's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Pastor Troy Bishop will be officiating with burial taking place at Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
