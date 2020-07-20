Kathy Marie Green, age 55, of Huntington, died at 2:59 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Kathy was born on April 16, 1965 in Huntington County, the daughter of Meritte Green and Esther (Anders) Denton.
Surviving are her mother, Esther Denton of Huntington, sons Brandon Gilbert of Huntington and Seth Green of California, a brother, Mike (Penny) Green of Huntington, and a sister, Lori Green of Andrews. Her father precedes her in death.
