Kathy Hanlon, 64, of Gas City, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Kathy was born on March 18, 1956, in Marion, Indiana, to the late John Trotter and Etta Mae Atkinson. She was a member of Hillside Wesleyan Church for more than 30 years and was a member of the Country Crafters. She loved to craft all sorts of things. She enjoyed watching musicals and plays, reading, and cooking for and entertaining guests in her home. She loved a good Hallmark movie. But most importantly, she wanted to always be with her family - whether it was camping or shopping.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Steven, Gas City; daughters, Tabatha (Tommy Hemminger) Franks, Gas City, Misty (Bruce) Kochanek, Upland, and Heather (Rich) Rumple, Marion; grandchildren, Madalyn Franks, Noel, Christine, and Seth Kochanek, and Lucas and Paige Hemminger; siblings, John Thomas Trotter, Diane (Daniel) Denney, Allen (Sherry) Atkinson, Kyle Atkinson, Kenny (Terri) Atkinson; sister-in-law, Rhonda Trotter; mother-in-law, Vera Hanlon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
