Kathy E. McFarland, 51, Marion, passed away at 4:17 am on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Portland, Indiana, on Monday, November 11, 1968, to Nancy McFarland, who preceded her in death.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Organization for Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 401, Arlington, VA 22201; email: info@researchautism.org; or phone: 866-366-9710.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
