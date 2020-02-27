Kathy A. Hemker, 69, of Andrews, Indiana, died on Feb. 24, 2020.
Kathy was born on May 12, 1950, in Huntington.
Calling hours held on, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, Indiana, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Ride 2 Provide in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana 46750.
On line condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
