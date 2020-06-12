Kathryn Mae Hart, age 91, of Huntington, died at 7:40 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Timbercrest Senior Living Community in North Manchester.
Kathryn was born on January 21, 1929 in Huntington, the daughter of Harry and Clella (Haecker) Schenkel. She married Lewis S. Hart on December 24, 1946 in Huntington; he preceded her in death on December 14, 2005.
There will be a small family gathering to celebrate Kathryn’s life in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County at a later date.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Kathryn Mae Hart.
