Kathryn "Kathy" J. Luzadder, 69, Marion, was surrounded by her loving family when she went home to be with Jesus at 11:27 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Marion on Tuesday, May 15, 1951, Kathy was the daughter of Jasper "Bud" Henry and Althea Louise (Graham) Miller. On February 19, 1973, she married the love of her life, Tommy Neil Luzadder, and he survives.
Kathy graduated from Marion High School in 1969 and Sam Nabier Beauty School. She worked at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion, where she was a medical clerk for 13 years. She also worked at Lakeview Christian School for 17 years as the Food Service Director. Kathy always loved to dance and, therefore, opened up her own dance studio called Stars of the Future Dance Company. She was also a dance instructor at Playhouse Studio Dance, majoring in tap dance. She was a member of the Holy Women of the Marion Easter Pageant, Founder of Let My Light Shine, and President of Koinonia Red Hatter's Group. Kathy loved playing Euchre and was instrumental in starting a Euchre club in her own home. The group became so large that it eventually moved to York House, where there were at one time 40 players.
Kathy had a genuine heart for Veterans, and she was very dedicated and compassionate to them. Everyone always enjoyed coming to see her. Kathy also had a true servant's heart. She did a lot of catering and enjoyed the fellowship it brought with her church at Sunnycrest Baptist, where she was a member. Her famous quote was: "If you see anything that needs done, do it yourself and don't ask anyone else to do it." The greatest of all things in life, though, was Kathy's love for the Lord. She truly lived life to the fullest and believed that she had a "Win-Win"! She would either get well or be home with her Lord.
Loved ones to cherish her memory include her husband, Tommy Neil Luzadder of Marion; sons, Gary (Gladys) Luzadder of Bristol, TN, Mark (Julie) Luzadder of Tampa, FL, and Brad (Angie) Luzadder of Marion; sister, Teal (Dennis) Royer of Fishers; grandsons, Garrett Luzadder, Riley Marshall, and Hunter Edward J. Luzadder; nephews, Chad Royer of Noblesville and Craig Royer of Fort Wayne; adoptive son, Tim (Tiffany) Gallant; adoptive grandson, Jonathan Gallant; and adoptive granddaughter, Katie Gallant.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her daughter, Pamela Luzadder.
At Kathy's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Let My Light Shine, PO Box 1413, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.