Kathryn “Kathy” A. Carder, 75, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 5:05 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, July 23, 1945, to Charles E. and Alice (Snyder) Carder.
Kathy graduated from Fairmount High School. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University and then at Manchester University, where she graduated in 1969. She worked 40 years for the State of Indiana Welfare Department.
