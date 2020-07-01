Kathryn J. “Joan” Rumbaugh, 88, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bridgewater Centre.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Eaton, IN.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone attending the graveside service follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 303 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
