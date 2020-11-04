Kathryn G. Tausche, 95, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. She is survived locally by Rich and Julie Halverson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher – Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
