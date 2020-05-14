Kathleen Stewart, 96, of Wabash, passed away at 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester.
Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd., Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.