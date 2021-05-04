Kathleen "Katy" Edith Phillips, 77, of Houston, Texas, died in her home on April 18, 2021. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 19, 1943. She quickly made her way from the big city to her home town of Marion, Indiana, with her parents, Phil and Louise Kiley.
Katy spent her summers sailing and water skiing at Lake Wawasee and was especially good at the latter. The big city kept calling Katy, first to St. Louis to attend Villa Duchesne Convent of the Sacred Heart boarding school, where she graduated in 1961. While there, she made many friends and much mischief. Katy then went to the Immaculata Jr. College in Washington, D.C., and earned her associate's degree in Liberal Arts in 1963. She also spent time in New York City and worked for Senator Birch Bayh in Washington. Katy settled down, got married, and had a son, Mark, whom she adored and by whom she is adored. Her husband? Not so much. Katy moved on from both the marriage and Maryland, first to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and then to her adopted home of Houston, Texas, where she lived for 46 years. She saved the life of a little girl who had drowned in an apartment swimming pool in Houston, pulling her from the pool and performing CPR. She was a devout Catholic who always helped those in need. She spent the last 30 years living a fiercely independent life in her own home on her own terms, happy with her dogs. Katy was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham in Houston, Texas.
