Kathleen Gulley, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 16, 1933, in Booneville, Kentucky, to the late Clifton and Elma Gentry (Cope). The family later moved to Indiana, and she attended Everton and Connersville High Schools. She worked at RCA/Thomson for over 30 years until she retired in the early ‘90s. She attended Bethel Worship Center for many years. Kathleen married Marshall A. Reed and together they had two daughters, Debra and Marsha. Later in life, on January 10, 1983, she married Marvin E. Gulley, who preceded her in death on December 10, 2010.
Kathleen had a special love for photography. Whenever there was a get-together everyone already knew that they did not need to bring their cameras if Kathleen was going to be attending. Kathleen’s family appreciates the passion she had for photography because she has left them with memories of a lifetime. She loved spending time with her family, especially the great-grandchildren. Kathleen truly enjoyed hosting family events in her home, she liked to go shopping, watching Dr. Pol, and spending time with her beloved dog Bella. She collected porcelain dolls and enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Marvin.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Debra Hodge, Marion; and Marsha Hartman, Marion; brother, Paul (Janet) Gentry, Mooresville; grandchildren, Angie Hodge-Tackitt, Marion; David (Ashley) Hodge, Gas City; Ryan D. Hartman, Marion; and Justin D. Hartman, Marion; great-grandchildren, Brittany Tackitt, Marion; Jaxon Hodge, Gas City; and Maggie Hodge (expected to be born in about 2 weeks); great-great-grandchild, Aria Frayer, Marion; several nieces and nephews; step-daughters, Judie Reed-Todd, Plainfield; Anita Gulley-Christopher, FL; step-sons, Frank (Cheryl) Gulley, Marion; and Doug (Linda) Gulley, Hartford City; and her beloved dog Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Elma Gentry (Cope); husband, Marvin E. Gulley; grandson, Michael Chad Hartman; siblings, Martha Reisert, Wanda Morford, Leon Gentry, and Mike Gentry; son-in-law, Larry (Marsha) Hartman; and her beloved dog, Mattie.
Arrangements for Kathleen have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953, where there will be a visitation held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M., and a funeral service held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Estates of Serenity, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Kathleen to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org or 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
