Kathleen Caroline Greene, 86, Van Buren, went to be with the Lord at 8:30 am on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in her home. She was born in Elk Park, North Carolina, on Friday, August 24, 1934, to Noah and Matilda (Hicks) Hicks. On May 2, 1953, she married James Greene, and he preceded her on April 29, 2018.
Kathleen was a stay-at-home mom and grandma. She was a member of Grace Community Church and lived by her Bible and her faith in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed time with her family and always looked forward to family dinners. She also enjoyed watching the birds outside her window. Kathleen will be remembered as a very gentle, kind, and loving woman.
