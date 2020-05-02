Katherine was born in Marion on April 21, 1933. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Marion graduating in 1951 from Marion High School. She continued her education at Ball State University and later transferred to Marion College where she earned her undergraduate degree in education and her master's degree in education from Indiana University. She was employed with Marion Community Schools as an elementary education teacher and stepped into the administrative role as principle of Lincoln Elementary School. After her retirement from MCS she worked in the education department of Indiana Wesleyan University. Katherine was dedicated to education and enjoyed being in the classroom throughout her career. On July 14, 1973 she married Lawrence Charles “Charlie Bob” Bobson. Mr. Bobson preceded her in death on April 23, 2020.
Katherine was active in the community as a member of the Indiana Teacher's Association, Gidions International, Department Club and a faithful and active member of Allen Temple AME Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and played piano. She participated in Tuesday Morning Bible Study and was a lifetime member of the NAACP as well as a former board member of Marion Public Library. In her free time she and Charlie Bob enjoyed extensive travel and one of her cherished trips was taking their mother's on a road trip to California. Most of all they enjoyed their annual trips to Jamaica during the Christmas season. Katherine will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her beautiful singing voice and her love for her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Lana S. Smith, Marion; Cousin Dinner Group and extended family and friends.
Katherine is also preceded in death by her mother, Harriett Fears, father, Frank Greer, siblings, Russell C. (Joan) Fears, John H. Fears and Gerald (Francine) Fears.
The visitation will be held at 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana. Strict Covid-19 restrictions set the Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be followed. The graveside services for Katherine and Charlie Bob will be held in conjunction at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2020 in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
