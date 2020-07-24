Karene Kay Castro, 56, Marion, passed away at 4:40 pm on July 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion on September 24, 1963, to James and Inez (Ferguson-Reel) Hannis. She was married to John Tony Castro, who survives.
Visitation is from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm with Karene’s funeral service beginning at 4:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Due to state mandates, anyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
