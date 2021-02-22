Karen Sue Wright, 77, passed away on Feb. 18, 2021 in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born in New Burnside, Illinois on May 30, 1943 to Eldon and Geneva (Reynolds) Thomas.
Karen came to Grant County with her family at the age of four and graduated in 1961 from Marion High School. She worked for Sears in sales for four years before going to work for the Veterans Administration Canteen where she remained for 31 years. After her employment with the VA she worked for Sears in human resources until the closing of the store. She enjoyed spending time at the senior center playing Bingo and loved to play euchre at home with her friends. She was a big Micky Mouse fan and had an impressive amount of memorabilia. In her earlier years she enjoyed traveling and at one time raised Peruvian Paso horses. Karen will be remembered as a great friend, wonderful grandmother and was loved by everyone she knew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.