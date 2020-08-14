Karen Sue Sample, 76, of Marion, passed away at 10:51 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital after a long and courageous 23-year battle with illness. She was born in Herbst on April 10, 1944, to Lester Earl and Irene Etna (Jamison) Duncan. On November 3, 1963, she married Alan Sample at Hillside Wesleyan Church in Marion, and he survives.
Karen was a proud 1962 graduate of Swayzee High School. She was a former member of Psi Iota Xi Social Club and a volunteer for the Grant County Mental Health Association. Karen was an avid antique and collectible dealer for many years. She enjoyed going to antique stores, garage sales, and flea markets. She currently had several booths and showcases at Jake's Antiques in Marion. She loved spending time at her cottage home at Yellow Creek Lake. Karen loved to travel, especially taking trips to Florida, Missouri, and going to the casinos in Las Vegas. Karen will be remembered as a strong-willed and generous woman who was always outgoing and the life of the party.
In addition to her loving husband of 56 years, survivors include her daughter, Stacy L. Sample of Marion; brothers, Lester Earl "Digger" (Loretta) Duncan, Jr., of Paoli and David Edwin (Jill) Duncan of Cicero; brother-in-law, Warren "Mike" (Jean) Sample of Converse; sisters-in-law, Norma "Babe" (David) Whitton of Ormond Beach, FL, and Ann Margaret (Phillip) Haupert of Roann; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved dearly; and her best friends, Wanda (Kerry) Clevenger of Marion and Sue Scott of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Earl Porter; mother-in-law, Margaret Porter; sister, Joyce Miller; and brother, Kevin Douglas Duncan.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Karen's life will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952 or St. Martins DePorres Center, 901 S. Branson, Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.