Karen Sue Hunter, 78, of Gas City, passed away at 12:05 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her sister's home in Upland. On Saturday, June 13, 1942, Karen was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Harold Cook and to Jeanne (Cook) Henning.
Karen attended Battle Creek Central High School. She was a cook for many years at the Gas City Moose Lodge. She will be remembered for how very much she loved her children.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Pernokis of Jonesboro; son, Steve (Lisa) Swafford of Lincoln, NE; and sister, Cheryl Liston of Upland.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Burial for Karen will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
