Karen Sue Herman, 61, of Marion passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Niles, Michigan on Nov. 1, 1959 to the late Donald and Betty (Antisdel) Kepler. Karen worked as a pawn broker for many years and often tended bar at VFW and American Legion. She married Richard A. Herman on Feb. 16, 2008 and he survives. Karen and Rick established Love Helping Others. This organization was established to help children with toys and their families with nourishment during the holidays. Karen always went out of her way to help others that were less fortunate. She was a member of Amvets and Forty and Eight. Karen was also an avid Colts fan, especially TY Hilton. She will always be remembered for her cooking, Tuesday girl's nights out and her caring and thoughtful ways.
Karen is also survived by her children, Stephanie (Adam) Field, Marion; Robert (Amanda) Rankin, Blufton; grandchildren, Haley Herring, Mya Fields, Tyde Fields, Triton Field, Ella Rankin, Kami Field and Kaylee Fields; great-granddaughter, Laelyn Martin. She is preceded in death by her brothers Steven and Jeffrey Kepler.
