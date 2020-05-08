Karen Rose Clamme, 60, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hartford City on August 15, 1959 the daughter of Lawrence Frederick Clamme and Vera M. (Hiser) Clamme.
Due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Eaton.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneral home.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace LCMS, 705 West Elm St., Hartford City, IN 47348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.