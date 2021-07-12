Karen Kay Middleton, 80, of Somerset, Indiana, died at 8:00 am, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1940 in Marion, Indiana, to James Curtis and N. Maxine (Pace) Hopkins.
Karen was a 1958 graduate of Wabash High School, and a 1961 graduate of the Lutheran School of Nursing. She married Howard Robert Middleton in Wabash on June 29, 1963; he died June 29, 2015. Karen was a registered nurse at Wabash County Hospital and Millers Merry Manor, retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Wabash Presbyterian Church. Karen enjoyed volunteering her time serving others. She also enjoyed flower gardening, yard work, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.