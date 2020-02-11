Karen E. Abelein, 55, passed at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2020 at home. She was born Oct. 30, 1964 to Norman and Mary Ellen (Baker) Richard. On Sept. 1, 2007 she married Stephen Abelein who preceded her in death on April 26, 2011.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Bullock officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Converse Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
