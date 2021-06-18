Karen D. Hamilton, 82, of Wabash, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on June 17, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor - West in Wabash. She was born in Teegarden, Indiana, on Feb. 15, 1939, to the late Francis and Pearl P. (Lowery) Kring.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992. Burial will follow at Tyner Cemetery in Tyner, Indiana.
